The City of Muncie’s Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the Promise Youth Mentor & Summer Employment Program, June 7th – July 16th, 2021. This program is open to students between 12-16 years of age and reside in Muncie, IN. Selected students, up to 200, will be contacted for an interview prior to program acceptance. Students selected to participate in the summer program will work every Friday from 8:00 am – 3 pm.