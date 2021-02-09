Muncie Honored For Being Bicycle Friendly

The League of American Bicyclists has honored the efforts of the City of Muncie to build better places for people to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award. Muncie joins 485 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. The award recognizes the City of Muncie for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.