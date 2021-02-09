Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Due to the dangerously cold temperatures, Second Harvest Foodbank Tailgates scheduled for Henry County today, and Wabash County on Wednesday are canceled.

If you’re part of the Amazon training program at Vincennes, you could get a bump in pay, and not a small one, says Gary Dick with Inside Indiana Business. Dick says apprenticeship programs have been big in Europe for many years, but are catching on in the U.S.

After receiving approval from city officials more than a year ago, Aspire Indiana Health plans to open a substance abuse treatment center in Anderson by March 1. The approvals came over the objections of local residents living in the proximity of the former Mockingbird Hill facility, 4083 Ridgeview Drive, according to the Herold Bulletin. Concerns were expressed about the impact the treatment center would have on property values and the potential increase in crime and traffic.

Time to file your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Online help, as well as your school’s guidance office can get you taken care of. June 30 is the submission deadline. Any corrections or updates must be submitted by Sept. 11.

In honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland. Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. As for Holland, he was the first African American chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors. Upcoming blood donation opportunities – in Muncie on Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds. Carmel and Fishers have dates booked as well.

The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of the City of Muncie to build better places for people to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award. The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve.

Eastern Indiana Works is having a drive-thru career fair on February 26th, from 1 – 3 p.m. at their location on Purdue Avenue in Muncie. Those participating can receive information from employers and other community partners on employment, training, and educational opportunities in the area.

Add the Muncie Salvation Army as a Warming Center during these cold days. Open 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. for anyone needing warmth from the cold.

Dog safety info, in this cold weather. Those temperatures could be life-threatening for any dogs kept outside, says Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO). Kurtz says in such cold weather, dogs can go outside, but only for short periods of time. When temperatures are in the negative, Kurtz says dogs should be outside only for a few minutes. If you are still keeping your dog outside, Kurtz says, dog houses are crucial to keeping a dog warm and dry.

Zachary Custer, 29, Middleport, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 1 by Anderson police, and is facing a possible prison sentence of up to 116 years if he’s convicted of two Level 1 felony child molesting charges. In July 2018, the reported incident happened after he moved in with relatives. During an interview in October at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, a 7-year-girl and her 5-year-old brother reported they were sexually assaulted by Custer.

Old National Bank announced yesterday has finally reopened their lobbies with modified business hours. Appointments are recommended. Masks are required.

The YMCA of Muncie announced it will soon reopen its aquatics center at the downtown location after being closed for nearly a year. The indoor pool has been closed since last March, and once it re-opens, the organization hopes to provide additional programming, including aquatics classes, water safety programs and adult programs. No date released yet.