Henry County Drug Raid Nets Two Arrests, Meth Seizure

The Henry County Area Drug Task Force conducted a pre-dawn raid Sunday and seized more than 50 grams of crystal meth.

Authorities say it happened about 6 a.m. at 9115 N. Raider Road. Arrested at the scene were 40 year old Jason Bedford Noble and 29 year old Sunset R. Hardegen. The Star Press reports they were charged with various drug counts and sent to the Henry County Jail.