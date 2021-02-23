Tuesday, 2/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

You’ll have to wait another year. Meridian Health Services has rescheduled the Rialzo Charity Gala; the new date will be April 9, 2022. This is the event’s second rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meridian invites recurring and new supporters alike to select “A Night to Remember – Stay Safe Packages” will allow the general public to support the need at various levels from $50 to a $500 package, on sale now.

More now on the story we told you about first yesterday morning as it was happening: eight inmates were injured when the power went out at one of Marion County’s jails. It only took about ten minutes for backup power, and it was during that time frame the inmates were injured.

If you shop at Kroger, your personal information may have been exposed. Kroger is sending letters to customers, explaining that a third party vendor was hacked. That means customer and employee information could have been leaked. Kroger says at least one percent of customers could have been exposed, but that could be a lot of people. The company says people who used money services or their pharmacy are most likely to have been exposed.

An update to a story we told you about a few weeks ago – as of yesterday, only about $6,000 of the needed $32,000 for a Go Fund Me campaign supported by the Dollison’s of Muncie. They are trying to raise money for Lizzy and Ali Thompson, to reunite the family, and build a small home for them in Jamaica, after the family was displaced by COVID shutting the mother our her job with a cruise ship. We’ve placed the link on our local news page again this morning. (https://gf.me/u/zbh4z3)

March 4th is First Thursday in Downtown Muncie. One of the features will be “Out of the ARCHIVES. Archival artworks by Debra Gindhart,” local artist-maker and visual arts educator. The Gindhart Collection curated – Meet the artist as well, from 5-8pm in the 2nd floor galleries at Madjax Muncie.

The Ford Motor Company on Monday issued a recall for more than 79,000 2020-21 Ford F-Series vehicles sold in the United States because the windshield wasn’t properly bonded onto the vehicles. There haven’t been any reports of injuries related to the recall. However, Ford said it would start to notify owners of the recall starting the week of April 6.

This week in 1922, in Indiana History: 24-year-old Marian Anderson was the featured singer in a program at the Simpson Methodist Church in Indianapolis. She was at the beginning of a long career in which she gained international fame and broke down racial barriers in the arts. She was the first African American to perform at the New York Metropolitan Opera and the White House.

Yesterday, the White House announced changes to the Paycheck Protection Program to prioritize and further promote what the Biden Administration called equitable access to relief. The US Small Business Administration noted in a release the five reforms being made; one will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9 am ET, when the SBA will begin a 14- day exclusive PPP loan application period for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees. All applications already submitted by lenders to the SBA before the start of the exclusivity period will still be processed by the SBA.

Save the dates: WLBC will sponsor and support two June events in Muncie: The “Juneteenth Celebration,” June 19th at Heekin Park, and the “Forward Visions Black Music Month Celebration,” June 26th at McCullough Park. Both events are open to the public, and intended to bring the community together. More details when they are formalized.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced yesterday that $100.8 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 54 cities, towns, and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements as well as sidewalk and trail projects.

Last night was the first of several “Community Conversations: COVID Vaccine information with Q&A: The CDC guidelines explained so you can understand them.” The IU School of Medicine and the Healthy Lifestyle Center has more planned: Wednesday12-12:30pm on Face Book Live, Friday 8-8:30am on Zoom and again Saturday from 10-10:30am Face Book Live. The links, and login info all posted on our Local News Page now.

March 2nd 6-6:30pm FB Live

March 5th 12-12:30 pm ZOOM

March 8th 9-930am ZOOM

March 11th 6-6:30 pm FB Live

March 13th 10-10:30 am FB Live

ZOOM Meeting ID: 859 6371 5035 PSWD: vaccine21

FB LIVE: https://fb.me/e/3ziSV22cu Health, Well-th and Wisdom for Life FB page (lwittymd1)

Out of 116 cities across America, Wallethub ranked two cities from Indiana in the top 70 in their latest “Hardest Working Cities in America” study. Fort Wayne was ranked 66th and Indianapolis was 43rd. Their data ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs. Anchorage, Alaska was ranked #1 in the study.

When you see flags at half-staff, President Biden will order U.S. flags lowered for 5 days in memory of those in the US who have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first of four meetings to get input on Madison county’s intention to implement vote centers by 2022 has been set – 2 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.