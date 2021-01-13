Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

One day after being sworn in for his next term as Governor, Eric Holcomb will host the weekly COVID briefing today at 2:30 p.m. WLBC will report any substantial developments. We will see if the state responds to yesterday’s CDC recommendation: expand access to vaccines to those ages 65 and older, to speed up the roll out.

Muncie’s finances are in better shape – and here’s how Mayor Dan Ridenour dealt with it at first

That interview with Steve Lindell from yesterday inside the WLBC News Zoom Room.

Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) says it will invest $9 million at its plant in Huntington to expand operations and create 24 new jobs. The company, which specializes in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, says it will expand both its manufacturing and distribution facilities in the city.

The first zoo babies of 2021 are here. Madyson McGill reports.

The City of Fishers is working to convert an old Marsh store into a COVID-19 mass vaccination site. The city says crews began cleaning out the old store near 116th Street and Brooks School Road over the weekend. Pending state approval, city officials hope to have the location up and running by Jan. 18.

The Ball State football team is ranked No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 and the final Amway Coaches Poll. The Mid-American Conference had two teams ranked in the final polls for the first time since 2003. Buffalo, the team Ball State defeated in the league’s championship game, checked in at No. 25 in both polls. The team recently announced it expects the return of 16 of its 22 seniors, as the NCAA has granted a blanket additional year of eligibility based on the hardships presented this season by COVID-19.

Several staff members from the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility donated to the Toys for Tots Organization in Anderson in late December. In addition to the toys, 56 Tie Knot Blankets were given to Toys for Tots. The staff at the facility made those blankets. They sent a second batch of Tie Knot Blankets delivered to Riley’s Children’s Hospital Monday. The staff say they wanted to spread holiday joy and happiness to children in need.

Big bucks made available for hiring teachers. Hamilton Southeastern Schools just received a grant to hire 40 Elementary Instructional Assistants at their Elementary Schools, according to their website. The positions start ASAP and will continue through the end of the school year.

Why will there be a gate at Prairie Creek in the camping and RV area?

That’s Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from yesterday, citing meetings that were conducted to survey what the self- funded park-area needed in ways of improvements.

BSU President Geoffrey Mearns told WLBC that in collaboration with ESPN, he will host a virtual watch party for latest edition of Peyton’s Places – with Mr. Manning, and David Lettermen, filmed last October. To register for the event, click the link on our Local News Page now. https://forms.bsu.edu/forms/peyton_s_places_watch_party_registration

Indiana became the fifth state in U.S. history to surpass $300 million in bets in a month in December, ending 2020 with fourth consecutive record months, more than $1.75 billion in bets, and passing $2 billion in lifetime wagers, according to analysts from PlayIndiana.

The city of Indianapolis had ordered by Tuesday the closing of one of the most visible homeless camps in the city, the one around Monument Circle. For several months, the city government has used millions of dollars from its federal coronavirus relief funds to move the homeless into hotels. But, that effort plus ones to clean up the downtown have ramped up as the city prepares in two months to host an NCAA men’s basketball tournament like no other.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, he said in a statement. He cited his desire to continue advancing the Patriots’ work in social justice, saying “Continuing those efforts…outweigh the benefits of any individual award,” he said.

Fined for killing a bald eagle–a man from Adams County.

Soon you will be seeing car drive themselves around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Colleges and universities from around the world will be competing this October in the Indy Autonomous Challenge to field the best car powered by artificial intelligence.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently honored Indiana University Head Football Coach Tom Allen with the 2020 Coach of the Year Award. The New Castle, Indiana native joined Indiana University’s staff as associate head coach/defense at the start of 2016, and he promptly went on to become a Broyles Award nominee.