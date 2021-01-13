Eight local K-12 public schools in Delaware County received a total of $182,000 in the third phase of the K-12 School Technology Resilience Initiative. Among those recipients Burris Laboratory School , Cowan Community Schools, Daleville Community Schools, Delaware Community Schools, Liberty-Perry Community Schools, Muncie Community Schools,
Wes-Del Community Schools and Yorktown Community Schools.
Area Schools Get Grant Funding For Tech Program
