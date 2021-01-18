Vaccination Numbers For Delaware County

As of Jan. 14, more than 5,700 individuals in Delaware County have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine will be notified via postal mail from the state, as well as through additional communications efforts. Eligibility information will also be shared online at ourshot.in.gov as updates become available. Local vaccination information can be found at OurShotDelawareCounty.org. To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. There is no charge for the vaccination.