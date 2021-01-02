UPDATE – Found at 11am: MUNCIE MISSING CHILD SEARCH

UPDATE 11AM: FOUND. MPD Chief Nathan Sloan told WLBC’s Steve Lindell, “got her.” She is being checked out now, according to Sloan.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, a 10 year old white female, 4 foot 1 inch tall, 70 pounds, red hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a burgundy cardigan and a pink nightgown.

Savannah is missing from Muncie, Indiana which is 61 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:36 am.

The Muncie newspaper reported at about 8:30am, “Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease said the child reportedly left her family’s home “on her own” early Saturday.”