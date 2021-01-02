BSU / PEYTON / DAVE on ESPN+ Sunday (1/3/2020)

Tomorrow (Sunday, January 3), ESPN+ is airing its latest episode of “Peyton’s Places,” a football-themed documentary hosted by Peyton Manning and produced by the NFL Network.

This episode features 1969 Ball State graduate and television legend David Letterman, and was filmed at various locations around the Ball State campus — at the suggestion o f Letterman — in October.

Letterman and Manning made many stops around campus; they threw the football around at Frog Baby and also spent time at Scheumann Stadium with the Ball State football team, which recently captured the Mid-American Conference championship and defeated San Jose State in the O fferpad Arizona Bowl.

Today, Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns, in a note to students, faculty, staff and alumni, announced that BSU, in collaboration with ESPN, is hosting a virtual watch party for this “Peyton’s Places” episode on January 15.

This event will offer free, one-time access for students, alumni, employees, media members and interested members of the Ball State campus community. As part of the virtual watch party, Director of Athletics Beth Goetz and head football coach Mike Neu will join Mearns for a roundtable discussion.

Information about accessing the virtual watch party for this episode of “Peyton’s Places” will be distributed closer to the event.

