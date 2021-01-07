Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Another week, another website. OurShot.IN.GOV was announced yesterday as the best way to track vaccine availability, and “who’s next in line.” Hoosiers 80 and older are next up – and family members can sign on their behalf, as long as photo ID is presented at time if the shots. Dialing 211 will also be an option for sign ups, for those unable to use the web portal.

The weekly map update came out yesterday – Delaware, Blackford, Jay, Randolph, and Wayne counties are Orange – with the high COVID level of Red still in effect for Madison county, as well as Grant, Tipton, Hamilton and Henry counties – the New Castle area has one of the State’s highest 7 day positivity rates at 22.4%.

With Grant County remaining red, the Taylor University Athletics Department will continue its current policy of only allowing a limited number of family mem

Factory sold in Muncie:

This will be their third location in the U.S., according to Mayor Ridenour on a social media post earlier this week.

Muncie native Ryan Kerrigan’s team is in the Playoffs this weekend, and his QB, Alex Smith has an Indiana tie. A Brownsburg welding company turned a symbol of adversity into triumph for the QB. Cold Hard Art transformed a leg brace into a sentimental gift, after he recovered from a devastating leg injury from 2018. His wife contacted Cold Hard Art to reconstruct the brace into a Vince Lombardi trophy. The artist said the trophy took six to seven hours to make, and asked for two autographed jerseys for his wife and daughter instead of a fee.

More Indiana history – this week in 1951, After six overtimes, the Indianapolis Olympians defeated the Rochester Royals in the longest NBA game in history. Played on the road, the contest ended with a close Indy win. In existence from 1949 to 1952, the team was a founding member of the NBA, and their home arena was Butler, now Hinkle Fieldhouse.

What was the most read story on our MuncieJournal.com in 2020?

Mike Rhodes, Editor in Chief during a WLBC Zoom Room interview yesterday – the entire talk is on Facebook.com/Steve.Lindell, and the entire Top 10 is on the site right now.

He’s turned himself in. Donnie Burgess reports

The only woman on federal death row is pleading for President Trump to “be a hero” for victims of sex trafficking. Lisa Montgomery is set to be executed next week at the federal prison in Terre Haute for killing a pregnant woman in 2004 and taking her baby. Court records show Montgomery suffered years of sexual abuse and was a victim of child sex trafficking. Doctors say she also has brain damage. Her attorneys are asking the President to commute her sentence.

As we reported several weeks ago, there’s a reason that a main Muncie road is backing up this week

That’s Mayor Dan Ridenour, from a social media post earlier this week. Utility work is going on there.

New year, new laws – and THIS one’s been delayed already. Starting Oct. 1, every airline passenger 18 or older must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or other authorized form of identification, such as a passport. The new licenses have a star on the upper right hand corner.

Over the last half-decade, Family Video has held on as the last big brick and mortar movie and video game rental store throughout the United States, outlasting stores like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video. On Tuesday, the news was sent to all remaining 200 stores that they would have to sell off their inventory and close for good by late February.