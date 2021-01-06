Teen Wanted In Anderson Murder Turns Himself In

Police in Anderson say the 16-year-old charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver has turned himself in. The suspect, identified as De’torio Fleming, is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Andon Oliver at the Fairview Apartments during a drug deal. He’s currently at the Juvenile Detention Center. The Herald Bulletin reports if convicted, Fleming faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder charge and a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years on the armed robbery charge.