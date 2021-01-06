Police say a Muncie man faces charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
The Star Press reports 50 year old Timothy Jay Godsey was caught after the ambulance became stuck in mud outside a home in the 4000 block of West Cornbread Road. The occupant of that home said Godsey had also forced his way into her home and threw a piece of firewood at her back door.
Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing Ambulance
