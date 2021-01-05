TeenWorks Accepting Applications For Summer Program

TeenWorks, a non-profit working to empower teens to achieve excellence in career, college, and community, is now accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Program. This program will run June 16th through July 23rd and is a great opportunity for students to gain experience, acquire new skills, and build their resumes. Students hired by TeenWorks earn $8 an hour working for one of our community worksite partners doing grounds work, gardening, or beautification projects. Any Delaware County sophomore through senior in high school is eligible to apply online at www.teenworks.org.