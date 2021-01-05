Tuesday, 1/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Indiana is basketball country, and the Big Dance is coming. Indianapolis will be center stage for college basketball come March. Kurt Darling reports

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Purdue’s Mackey Arena and IU’s Assembly Hall. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During a WLBC Radio News interview yesterday morning, we asked Republican 6th District Congressman Greg Pence if the House of Representatives might be a different place to work in 2021

The Delaware County Commissioners met on Monday, and elected James King as president of the commissioners and Sherry Riggin being elected vice president. King will replace Commissioner Shannon Henry as president. No new commissioners taking seats this year as Riggin and King both won reelection.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available through Saturday at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. The Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health are partnering for the clinic, which will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at the Kuhlman Center. Indiana residents will not be charged for the test and insurance is not required; however, anyone with private health insurance should take insurance information.

According to a social media post yesterday, Jeff Howe, recently retired from Old National Bank was sworn in as the newest member of the Muncie Redevelopment Commission board.

If you’ve seen any team photos of the BSU football team since their Arizona Bowl win last week on WLBC, you may have noticed what looks like a wrestling BELT held by some of the players

Coach Mike Neu, from a WLBC Zoom Room interview yesterday morning.

This week in Indiana history: in 1995, Governor Evan Bayh appointed Myra Selby to the Indiana Supreme Court. She was the first woman and the first African American to serve on the state’s highest court.

Localizing a National news story. The Georgia runoff election will determine the majority in the Senate, and we asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence what he thinks would happen if it swings towards the Democratic party

The NC-double-A and the city of Indianapolis have reached an agreement to host the entire men’s college basketball tournament in the Circle City… NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said family members can attend games but a decision on general fan attendance will be made at a later date in concert with local health officials.

Attorneys have been given additional time to calculate financial losses caused by the conduct leading to former Muncie Sanitary District administrator Debra “Nikki” Grigsby’s prosecution on corruption allegations, according to the Muncie newspaper. Grigsby was indicted on bid-rigging allegations in July 2019. To date, nine people have been charged in the years-long federal investigation of corruption within the MSD and former Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration. Ex-Mayor Tyler is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 8 on allegations he accepted a $5,000 bribe to steer excavation work to a local contractor.

Next week’s Delaware County basketball tourney will get extra attention by Woof Boom Radio. January 15 and 16, we are planning to use three of our Radio stations to broadcast four games – including the championship games for the boys and the girls. Look for times and Radio frequencies on The Muncie Sports Station social media.

More now on the shortage of funds for the Salvation Army in Muncie. We are told that the Christmas campaign actually goes until about mid-January with the clean-up of Mail Appeals and last minute donations that go toward the Christmas Goal. Major Mark Litherland thinks if they can get up to 80% of the goal by the end of January we will just squeak by until the Christmas Season.

If you saw last week’s BSU football highlights, you saw a logo on some of the teams’ hats and gear that is NOT the actual logo of the Team

Mike Neu from yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room – we assume that logo will be seen again, when the 2021 season begins later this year, COVID-willing.

Your cat or dog food may be part of a new recall

Highland Harvest will be held this Thursday, January 7th, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (or until food runs out) outside the HMS auxiliary gym doors. According to a social media post by the Anderson Community Schools, this pantry will be DRIVE-THRU only again this month. This allows everyone to stay safe and the food will be brought directly to your car.