Sunday Indiana COVID Update

HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,228 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 590,211 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,936 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the previous day. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,831,352 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,819,864 on Saturday. A total of 6,431,185 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

To date, nearly 297,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 61,000 have been fully vaccinated.