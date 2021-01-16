Saturday Indiana COVID update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,973 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 587,049 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,913 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 41 from the previous day. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,819,864 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,806,743 on Friday. A total of 6,386,194 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

To date, 282,943 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 56,000 have been fully vaccinated.