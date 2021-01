Indiana has become the fifth state to surpass $300 million in bets in a month in December. For the year, Indiana sports books — including The Book at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino — recorded more than $1.75 billion in bets. The Herald Bulletin reports Indiana’s sports books took in $313.1 million in December, according to figures released last week. That represents a 93.5% increase from the $161.8 million reported in December 2019.