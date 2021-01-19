Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 Woof Boom Morning News

After a long break away from campus, how to safely return. Ball State students and staff have returned to campus today for classes. Last week, we asked President Geoff Mearns about the statistics available on their website – they have re-set the dashboard, to reflect current cases. Students have told us that some classes are virtual, and many are in person – based on University rules and guidelines, as well as the needs and requirements of certain classes.

The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up to encourage people to donate blood and plasma during the month of January. Anyone who donates blood or plasma during the month of January will be automatically entered into a contest to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022.

Leading the league not only on the field but also in the classroom, 23rd-ranked Ball State placed a conference-high 26 players on the 2020 Academic All-MAC Football Team. It is the second straight season BSU has featured the most selections in the league. Ball State finished the year ranked No. 23 in both the AP Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll, marking the first year-end ranking in either poll in program history.

Congratulations to this year’s MLK Dream Team Essay Contest winners for the high school division. The Muncie Central Bearcats took the top three spots! 1st Place – Brooke Stallings, 2nd Place – Avery Seale, 3rd Place – Waverley Daugherty!

We’ve all been hearing about the new strain of COVID – IUBMH’s Dr. Jeff Bird said last week that no additional worry seems to be necessary. Dr. Bird also wrote in a Chamber Member email letter last week that the post-holiday surges have not been nearly as bad as some other states, especially California.

Anderson Community Schools officials are looking for ways to restart in-person instruction by the end of January, according to a post on News Break. ACS is the only district serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that has provided all-virtual instruction for extended periods.

With individual income tax season just around the corner, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants to help Hoosiers feel confident in who they partner with to prepare and submit their tax returns. DOR offers several tips on choosing a tax preparer: Confirm the preparer’s service fee before the return is prepared. Ask the preparer for references and check their professional credentials. Ask friends or family who have previously used the preparer if they were satisfied with the services provided.

In a ZOOM press conference yesterday, GARTH BROOKS announced that he will be joining the inauguration of President-elect JOE BIDEN and VP-elect KAMALA HARRIS on WEDNESDAY. Said BROOKS, “This is not a political statement, it’s a statement of unity … It’s an honor to get to serve.”

A Ball State University graduate will become the first judge of Hispanic heritage to serve the Southern District of Indiana. Mario Garcia was selected for the position of Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for Indiana’s Southern District, a new judgeship created by the Judicial Conference of the United States. Garcia received his Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and criminology from Ball State in 1995.

Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson Thursday issued a General Order that suspends in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana until at least April 5, 2021. A previous General Order that suspended naturalization ceremonies will expire on January 25, 2021. At that time, naturalizations may proceed in a modified format as determined by the Court. While jury trials have been suspended, the courthouses remain open.