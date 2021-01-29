Muncie Y Steps Up With Food Distribution Program

Beginning February 12, the YMCA of Muncie will offer food distribution at the Downtown Y to provide healthy meals for children 18 and under over the weekend. The YMCA of Muncie received a waiver from the USDA to provide meals in bulk to sustain children over the weekend when they will not have access to nutritious meals at school. Recipients will be provided with three dinners and three snacks to ensure no child is hungry, plus they’ve partnered with the Ross Community Center to provide their participants dinner and a snack, Monday through Friday beginning February 22.