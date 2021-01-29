Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Weekend snow chances? A winter weather storm system is moving in beginning Saturday… Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says some could get some significant accumulating snow.

The next group will be soon, but Dr. Weaver and the Indiana State Department of Health can only guess when, for now. Meijer and Kroger will be using their own appointment system, with Wal Mart tied into the State’s website and 211 – but only those in the eligible groups can make appointments. The 10 Walmart stores in the state include Southside Muncie, New Castle, and Noblesville.

Mayor Chris Jensen announced this week the 45 local establishments that are recipients of the second round of Noblesville Small Business Resilience Grants. The grant was created to help small businesses and organizations with unmet immediate needs such as maintaining payroll, paying rent and utilities, paying for personal protective equipment and more.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) this week joined Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and 42 other Senators to reintroduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. In a release, Young explained the legislation would provide protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization. The United States is one of only seven countries that allows on-demand abortions past 20 weeks.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig is looking forward, and is thankful for the hard work of member schools… The girl’s sectionals are set, and the boys tourney is planned – including that one week delay for the State Finals, due to the NCAA Tourney’s bubble plan in Indy.

Feb. 12 is the official start of tax season, and the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants all to have hassle free filing. They offers some tips to help you get your tax filing done quickly and correctly. Use the correct forms. Incorrect or outdated forms submitted may cause delays or be sent back. Always file state taxes, even if you are under the threshold or don’t expect a refund. Don’t file your taxes until you have all your income statements and appropriate documentation. There are more tips on the DOR website, and of course with certified tax preparers.

How might Ball State help with vaccines — for WLBC News, I’m Sidny Grow. Yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, our Steve Lindell asked President Mearns how the University has offered to help… Hear that entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

The average price for gas across Indiana today is $2.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s up 11 cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in the state is in Merrillville where it’s $2.04.

Good news for Bulldog parents: Butler University has announced it will not raise tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. The freeze means current and future students will pay the same rate as the current school year.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be welcoming in more Indiana Pacers fans on Sunday. They’re opening balcony level seats to fans starting with their home game against the Philadelphia 76ers – a total of 4,500 fans will be allowed by the health department.

Scammers are using the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana’s name to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link. Federal courts do not issue jury summons via email. Anyone receiving a legitimate jury summons will receive that information via physical mail. Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon is supposed to be done in-person this year. Last year’s marathon was done virtually because of the pandemic. This year’s race is scheduled for Saturday May 8.

Longtime Democratic Party Champion and Supporter Trish Whitcomb is officially entering the race to become the next Indiana State Democratic Party Chair. She is the daughter of former Indiana Governor Edgar Whitcomb, who served as the state’s leader from 1969-1973.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts is pleased to open its doors for events perfect for all ages! First Thursday, February 4, 5-8pm the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery will make its 2021 debut featuring the work of Terrika Clark; Saturday, February 6, 1-3pm Cornerstone will host their Recycled Valentines crafting workshop; and Monday, February 22 marks the beginning of 12 full weeks of visual and performing arts classes!