Muncie Mayor Implements COVID Assistance Programs

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour recently implemented two new programs that provided COVID related assistance to Muncie residents. Funds for the programs were provided through the federal CARES-ACT to assist with COVID-related hardships. The two programs were: “The Mayor’s Masks for Muncie Project” and “The Tenant Assistance Program, ” informing citizens on steps they can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city, and establishing a program to utilize funds administered for a rent and utility assistance program.