Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Hoping the Indiana trends continue. In a report Sunday, our state’s rates of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infection have reached their lowest levels in more than two months, and the governor is considering rolling back restrictions on crowd sizes. We will find out more today at the weekly 2:30 p.m. press briefing.

Better than the National rate: Indiana’s unemployment stands at 4.3 percent for December, with the national number showing 6.7 percent. The new data released yesterday by the Workforce Development office.

Shannon Powers has been sworn in as the newest member of the Muncie Parks board, according to a post by the City on social media.

Young supports Biden move with Russia. U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) supports the new Administration’s efforts to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia. The treaty, which is set to expire on February 5, 2021, imposes limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia. Young said, “We look forward to working with the new Administration to continue our efforts to address nuclear weapons issues and craft an effective, durable arms control strategy.”

Five Ball State online degree programs ranked in the top 40 nationally in their respective categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 “Best Online Programs.” Four Ball State specialty areas were ranked in the top 20 by peer institutions. We’ll add that our conversation with President Mearns this week, and you’ll hear him talk about it on Friday’s morning news.

Indiana history: this week in 1969, the trustees of Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to merge their Indianapolis campuses into one operation. The school would be named Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. The decision was prompted by the desire of Mayor Richard G. Lugar to have a major state university in the capital city.

Yesterday’s free food Tailgate was cancelled – a reminder that everyone can attend ANY of these events, no matter where you live. Today, in Wabash, tomorrow in Muncie and Hartford City, from your friends at Second Harvest Food Bank ECI.

The Anderson Police Department has received tentative approval to hire three new officers. The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the hires that are contingent on approval by the Pension Board, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday. The Police Department has hired a total of nine new officers this month bringing the number of employees to 105. The department is budgeted for 110 employees.

RACER Trust and the City of Muncie has reached an agreement for the city to purchase the 53-acre main parcel of RACER’s former General Motors property located at 1200 W. 8th St. The city intends to build a solar field on the property with up to 24.6 million kilowatt of generating capacity. Read all about it, on MuncieJournal.com.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun has joined several other Republican Senators yesterday, to reintroduce an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on Members of Congress. U.S. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two year terms.

ISP says a social media video by a driver of his speedometer from November 2020 shows a black Lamborghini stop in the left lane of I-465 near the 9 mile marker, then accelerate to 213 miles per hour. Earlier this month investigators turned over their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office who, filed reckless driving charges against 33 year old Gabriel Sleiman. Their investigation believes the car was going 198 when it passed another car.

You deserve a great tax credit! CollegeChoice 529 enables account owners and gift contributors to save for a beneficiary’s education at any eligible school. Accounts can grow tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified higher education expenses. Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced that assets in the state’s savings plans have surpassed $6 billion, an increase of more than $3.1 billion since her tenure began in November 2014.

The Best of Madison County voting in the Herald Bulletin continues through Saturday.

Volunteer advocates from across the state will urge lawmakers to pass House Bill 1542 during the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter’s State Advocacy Week, Feb. 1 – 5, virtually held due to the pandemic. The bill would establish a state dementia coordinator responsible for developing a dementia plan. According to a release from the Association, Indiana is one of only a few states across the country with no current state dementia plan.

One week from tomorrow is First Thursday in Downtown Muncie! MADJAX has local artists and makers in the second floor galleries, social distancing measures will be in place and hand sanitizer and masks are required. Meet the makers and artists and see their many talents. February 4, from 5-8pm, Madjax Muncie, 515 East Main Street.