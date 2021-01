Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS) will begin a new route to the Delaware County Justice & Rehabilitation Center on Monday February 1st. The new route will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The new route closely resembles the current Route 12: Ivy Tech. Route 17 will pull in on the West side of the transfer station and take High to Adams to Liberty to Hoyt to 26th to Tillotson. It will pull into the new Justice Center and drop off/pick up in front of the facility.