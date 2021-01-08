Muncie Business Receives $15,000 Grant

Main Street America and The Hartford announced the second-round recipients of the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program. Grants of $5,000 – $15,000 have been awarded to 31 brick-and-mortar small businesses across the country. Funds will help these businesses respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and help to revitalize historic downtown commercial districts.

Muncie Community Market LLC/ Common Market in Muncie was awarded $15,000. The Common Market is located at 900 W 8th Street