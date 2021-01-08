Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 Woof Boom Radio News

Indiana vaccine information. At this week’s Indiana COVID briefing, Dr. Virginia Kane, the Marion County Health Officer spoke – she serves on the Vaccine Prioritization Committee

Some great press recently, and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour mentioned Tuesday on a social media post regarding the work of Muncie Action Plan

This year, Conner Prairie will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a new way, premiering an online exhibit that can be safely explored from home. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Legacies of Social Justice examines historical moments in the civil rights movement and relates them to what is happening in our world today. It will debut on MLK Day (Monday, January 18) on ConnerPrairie.org.

Grissom Elementary in Muncie has two special education aide positions open. Please email brittney.charles@muncieschools.org if interested.

State Representative Terri Austin (D-Anderson) was recently elected as caucus chair for the Indiana House Democrats, according to the Herald Bulletin. The caucus chair is one of the top three leadership roles elected by the members of the House Democratic Caucus.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is re-opening today. It has been shut down in November due to the increase in COVID numbers. The Museum will operate under its normal winter hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but at 25% capacity and with the same safety guidelines that were in place last year. On March 1, their hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help manage the explosion in digital interactions, Shafer Leadership Academy created a new position — Virtual Program Manager — and hired, Eilis Wasserman, who has been connected with the Muncie nonprofit for more than five years as a participant and facilitator.

The Elwood City Council on Monday unanimously adopted an amendment to the chicken and livestock ordinance that restricts the ownership of wolf/dog and coyote/dog hybrids within the city limits, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Main Street America and The Hartford Award Grants to a Local Business. Muncie Community Market LLC/ Common Market was awarded $15,000. Grant proposals were judged based on: feasibility; the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges; and other factors, according to a release from the City of Muncie.

SAVE the DATE for EGTI’s Cruising for Dreams! Be sure to mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss this! You will be virtually traveling to New Orleans! More information will be released soon, for this important annual fundraiser.

On Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) and members of the Senate Democratic Caucus announced their 2021 legislative priorities. The Democratic Caucus agenda will consist of four main tenets: Raise the minimum wage, Boost workers’ compensation benefits, Support the IBLC justice reform agenda, and Expand access to voting by allowing no-excuse absentee voting and ballot drop boxes.

The Reds have made the difficult decision to forgo the Reds Caravan for the 2021 calendar year. They say in a release they are fully committed to returning this important fan engagement event in January 2022.

Christmas may seem like it was a long time ago, but how about some $100 winners this morning for the lighter side of news? The Muncie Downtown Development Partnership Elf Tracker contest winners were drawn this week on Facebook Live, by Cheryl Crowder

It was a scavenger hunt at downtown businesses.