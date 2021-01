City of Muncie Fire Dept is collecting donations for a fire that displaced a mother and two young daughters on Christmas Day. They’re being accepted at Station 1 on East Jackson, Station 2 on Memorial and Station 7 on Wheeling Ave. They’re looking for clothing and shoes and new and like new toys among other items to help the family get back on its feet.

Jan. 7, 2021 2:03 PM CST

