Man Held After Incident At Muncie Home

$60,000 bail for a Muncie man charged with forcing his way into his estranged wife’s home and attacking her. 22 year old

Christopher James Lee Smith, 22, was arrested early Monday, reports the Star Press, on preliminary charges of burglary resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, interference with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement, following the incident at a home on West Eighth Street.