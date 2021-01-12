Discussion Of The Importance Of Brown v.Board Of Education

Activist Cheryl Brown Henderson will discuss the legacy of the landmark desegregation Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education on February 2 as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Unity Week observances at Ball State University. She is the founding president of the Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence, and Research and a daughter of the lead plaintiff in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case. The virtual presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom. It is free and open to the public. (Zoom link coming soon.)