Introducing Hidden Canal Nature Preserve

Muncie-based Red-tail Land Conservancy, located at 125 E. Charles St., Suite 200, Muncie, has announced the establishment of Hidden Canal Nature Preserve, a 50-acre forest in Anderson, IN. Located on the White River across from Mounds State Park, this preserve creates a protected corridor along the river for local and migrating wildlife. It also preserves remnants of a significant historic canal from being disturbed by growing urban surroundings. Now under the ownership of Red-tail Land Conservancy, this valuable habitat and the history of the canal within it is permanently protected from future development.