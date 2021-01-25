First Merchants Names Parsons As President Of Muncie Market

First Merchants Corporation has announced Jeff Parsons as its new president for the company’s Muncie market. Parsons will oversee all market operations and build upon the company’s recent growth and success in the city it has called home for more than 125 years. Parsons joined First Merchants Bank in 1989 and has served in various operational and customer relationship roles. He currently leads a team of commercial banking professionals focused on providing financial solutions and advice to First Merchants clients.