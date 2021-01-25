Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Woof Boom Radio Morning news

The Muncie Marriott in our news . Saying

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour stated Friday that the ARC of Indiana, who owns the building, is unable to pay in full – the February 1st payment is just over $1.1 million, and they are able to pay more than $500,000 of that amount. The agreement made by previous Mayor Dennis Tyler states that if they can’t meet the obligation, the City of Muncie is responsible. Monies from the Muncie Redevelopment Commission is available, and will be used. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour explained the situation on a social media post on Friday.

Six years, that’s how long a woman who handed out meth in the Jay County jail is getting.

Slow certificates. It’s not related to COVID – it was actually a system change that has caused delays in birth and death certificates

That’s Dr. Kristine Box from last Thursday.

Indiana’s finally seeing progress against COVID-19. There are a lot of reasons why:

It means more when it’s in their voice: as we told you last week, Gov. Holcomb and his staff shared positive news, but was careful in his decisions going forward

We have been told to expect the normal Wednesday briefing again this week.

Muncie rental assistance update. According to a social media post by the City of Muncie, as of last Tuesday, a total of just over $42,000 has been spent to-date for the City’s tenant assistance program through Bridges. The application portal was closed on 1/15. They anticipate the remaining $78-plus-thousand in assistance will be issued within the next four weeks which will exhaust the funding for this program.

You will pay more to heat your house and fill up your tank, says Congressman Greg Pence Chris Davis reports on why Pence has condemned Pres. Biden’s new energy policy.

BSU President Mearns is optimistic about campus COVID progress, and says University is ready to help regional vaccination efforts, according to IPR News late last week. Our Woof Boom Radio News interview will happen Thursday morning, and we will ask for details about that proposed help, and more.

More now from what we told you first, on Friday

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said that money from the MRC is available, and will be used. He also said that after we get through COVID, and business returns, that hotel will be fine.

No charges will be filed against four Indianapolis Police Officers involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old McHale Rose. A report from the Marion County Prosecutor’s office quotes a witness who confirmed Rose fired at the officers–and told them they would have to kill him, that he was not giving up. What the prosecutor calls a “comprehensive review” found the officers’ actions did not “meet Indiana’s legal standard” for criminal charges.

From our always free MuncieJournal.com, Muncie Central High School student Taegan Carpenter has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2021.

Emery Peck is the new Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County campus. Peck has been with the college for 7 years in various roles, his latest playing an integral part of Ivy Tech’s leadership as the Strategic Outcomes and Innovation Engineer, according to a release from the school.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning incident involving an Alexandria Police officer that killed a pedestrian. Someone was walking at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday – the officer was southbound on State Road 9 and struck the pedestrian, who died from injuries sustained in the crash.