Zoom Meeting To Teach People About Solar Power

Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10,

During the meeting, area residents and business owners will learn how they can plan now to add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit, which ends in 2021. The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.