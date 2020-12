FBI warning residents across Indiana about online shopping scams. Scammers often offer too-good-to-be-true deals via phishing emails or advertisements. Such schemes may offer brand-name merchandise at extremely low prices or gift cards as an incentive. Other sites may offer products at a great price, but the products being sold are not the same as the products advertised. Consumers should steer clear of untrustworthy sites or ads offering items at unrealistic discounts or with special coupons.