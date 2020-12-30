Wednesday, 12/30/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

In his community update yesterday, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour highlighted the city’s tenant assistance program which is run through the city community development department in partnership with Bridges Community Services. The mayor said over $85 thousand dollars is available for helping residents with rent and utilities. If you need assistance, contact Bridges Community Services. Their website is https://www.bridgesmuncie.org

The latest coronavirus snapshot in Indiana continues to show that the virus is mostly a threat to older people. The numbers from the State Department of Health show that 78% of deaths in Indiana are among people who are 70-plus years old.

So far, nearly 2,000 of our local frontline healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine according to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

In legislative news, The Herald Bulletin reports Sen. Tim Lanane will now serve on the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee. Lanane, a Democrat from Anderson, will serve as the ranking minority member on the important committee that will deal with the state’s two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session. In the Indiana House, newly elected Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, Republican from Yorktown, will serve on the House Ways and Means Committee. She is joining Rep. Bob Cherry, Republican from Greenfield, as vice chairman of the committee.

Media savvy Star Wars Fans take note! Disney is hiring for a social media manager for Star Wars. You must have extensive Star Wars knowledge and execute social content and campaigns. To apply, we’ve done all the hard work for you and researched the link. Here it is.

The State of Indiana has been helping rural communities navigate the COVID pandemic. Now, Indiana’s lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch, says the way forward may lie in rural areas. She says the state has helped rural areas with over $20 million dollars in aid so far, with more likely coming in the form of grant programs this January. But, she says to ensure that rural communities DO get through the economic struggles, the state needs to “stay the course” on investing $100 million dollars on building better broadband Internet access in those communities.

The Indiana Arts Commission would like to know more about Indiana arts teachers thoughts and needs. The commission has developed a survey, that can help shape future arts learning and arts education programming and communications. Visit https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6095089/Arts-Learning-Needs-Assessment for a direct link to the Indiana Arts Commission survey. You must take the survey by January 12th.

Union Chapel Ministries in Muncie has announced a new partnership with Bethel University and will launch an extension site in Muncie. The accredited degree program begins in August of 2021 and will provide 5 degree options including a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. Visit https://www.unionchapel.com for more information.

Safe Haven Baby Box number 50 has been installed in Indiana. The box is located at the Danville Fire Station. Each baby box allows people to safely and anonymously surrender a newborn. So far, ten newborn babies have been placed in Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the Hoosier State.

IPR reports The Delaware County Health Department says it won’t permit entertainment acts like bands or karaoke for public New Year’s Eve celebrations. Officials say it’s to comply with state rules in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Delaware County is colored orange on the states COVID-19 spread map which is the second highest category. The health department says bars or restaurants that break the rules on New Year’s Eve entertainment could have their liquor licenses suspended or revoked.