Madison County’s Pandemic Status Upped To Red

Madison County’s spike in COVID cases is prompting the State Department of Health to upgrade the county’s pandemic status on Wednesday from “orange” to “red.” That comes with additional restrictions including limiting seating at local restaurants to 50% of capacity, maintaining at least 6 feet between all tables with no more than six people at a table and no bar seating. Gyms and similar facilities would limit capacity to 50%. Event venues would be required to restrict attendance to 20% of capacity, while providing for social distancing and breathing masks.