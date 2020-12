Two Muncie men face criminal recklessness charges. 21 year old Robbie David Hyatt Jr. is accused of trading gunshots on Dec. 11 with two other young Muncie men in the area of Ninth and Blaine streets. There were no reports of anyone being struck by the bullets fired. The Star Press reports another person involved in that gunfire was 19 year old Johnathan M. Whigum who has since been charged with a related count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.