The Madison County Coroner’s office has identified Robert Hacker as the man who died in a fire that destroyed his house trailer. The Herald Bulletin reports the 64 year old Hacker died late last week in a fire that consumed his house trailer in the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park in the 300 block of East Cross Street. Some neighbors tried to get him out but were unable to due to the severity of the flames and the speed at which the trailer went up.