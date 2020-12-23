A rent and utility assistance program, funded by the City of Muncie’s HOME Investment Partnership Grant is getting underway.

The first round of tenant assistance payments for rent and utilities is being sent out this week. In this round, 18 households facing a COVID-related hardship are being assisted with a total amount of $35,329.41 to pay up utilities, past-due rent, and January rent. Renters in need of assistance or Landlords with tenants in need of assistance should contact Bridges Community Services at (765) 282-3948 after the first of the year.