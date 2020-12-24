Christmas Eve 2020, Woof Boom Radio News

NORAD tracks Santa every year and you can too. Track Santa online by visiting https://www.noradsanta.org There you’ll find a countdown clock, games, music and holiday fun. Today, the Santa cameras will fire up and start streaming Santa’s whereabouts, so be good for goodness sake.

The Tiny Adams Memorial Christmas event that has typically taken place at Fire station #1 has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. This would have been the 27th year for the event that has always taken place on Christmas eve. The Muncie Fire Chief says it is unfortunate to have to cancel the event, but the Fire Department will try again next year.

Five years ago this week, Muncie’s downtown Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Erskine Green Training Center celebrated its grand opening. What began as an idea, sketched out on a cocktail napkin, became a reality and one of Muncie’s crown jewels. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on December 22, 2015.

If you are looking for something to do on Christmas Eve evening, why not hop in the car and check out some of the Christmas lights local residents have on display. Search for “Muncie Holiday Drive-By” on Facebook. You’ll see photos of decorated homes around the area and a map with addresses so you can easily pick and choose the homes you want to see.

A woman in Indianapolis is feeling extra thankful this week as a generous stranger paid off her layaway bill at a Walmart. Letoya Lee had placed $230.00 worth of toys and gifts for her kids at a Walmart on the north side of the city. She got a call from the store on Tuesday saying that an anonymous woman had paid her layaway costs in full and that she could come pick up her items. Lee told WISH-TV she couldn’t believe it given the nature of the times we’re living in right now, but that she’s grateful to her “layaway angel.”

ecoREHAB is partnering with Eastern Indiana Works and Ball State University to provide training in the basic skills needed for a career in the construction industry. The 16 week program is FREE, but limited to 10 people. Trainees will be paid an hourly wage. Read about about the program and how to apply at MuncieJournal.com

Ivy Tech Community College will be closed for winter recess from December 25th through January 3rd. All college locations will reopen on January 4, 2021.

More than 40,000 Hoosier doctors and nurses have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health says the expectation is that number will rise to 100,000 in the next few weeks. Dr. Lindsay Weaver with the department says there are nearly 600,000 healthcare workers in Indiana, and they will need to be vaccinated before anyone else.

Muncie residents should be aware of new traffic patterns on McGalliard Road December 28-30th as new sidewalk construction will take place near the new Texas Roadhouse.

As we come to the close of 2020, remember, the United Way campaign is still going on and has been extended through February. To make a donation to this year’s campaign visit invitedtoliveunited.org

