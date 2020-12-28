Monday, 12/28/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

As COVID cases continue to surge locally, Ball Brothers Foundation is stepping up support to hospitals across the region as healthcare teams work around the clock to provide critical care to patients. A grant of $35,000 was awarded earlier this month to IU Health Foundation to assist with needs at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, IU Health Jay Hospital, and IU Health Blackford Hospital. Learn more at MuncieJournal.com

Governor Eric Holcomb is renewing some COVID-19 guidelines and measures through an executive order. Governor Holcomb announced the extension of a program that gives a temporary license to healthcare workers who aren’t licensed in Indiana to keep practicing for 90 days. The measure was first introduced back in March when the coronavirus pandemic began. The measure applies to medical and pharmaceutical workers who have a license in another state or an inactive license in Indiana.

On Friday, in a Facebook post the Muncie Downtown Development Partnership wrote: “We are sorry to report that due to vandalism, the lighted Christmas tree shows at Canan Commons are temporarily canceled.” On Saturday, all-around good guy and Mr. Fix-it, Paul Troxell, posted that he had fixed the Christmas tree and it is now working.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton District has added a Patrol K-9 team to its District with the graduation of Senior Trooper Eric Perkins and his dog Mika. They become the second K-9 team to operate out of the Pendleton post.

Fiat Chrysler has pushed back the reopening of a shuttered Indiana factory until late 2021, blaming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Company officials had announced in March a $400 million plan to convert a Kokomo transmission factory so that it could begin engine production within the first three months of 2021.

Indianapolis is getting two new city holidays, which means two new days off for some Hoosiers. The city will officially recognize Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day as paid holidays. There is no word on just what the new holidays will cost, but Indianapolis is trying to offset those costs by limiting the number of vacation days that city employees can carry over. The city is also looking at limiting the number of days employees can be paid when they leave the city’s payroll.

The Muncie Children’s museum will host a free online Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party Countdown featuring The Awesome Squad, a children’s music group out of Decatur, IL who will serve up kids’ favorite hits. Families will be invited to dance along to the songs before the official countdown to noon! The free LIVE stream begins at 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 31. The link for viewing the event will be shared on the Muncie Children’s Museum’s website and social media.

Indiana Trust Wealth Management announced the company will donate $50,000 to food banks in Northern and Central Indiana. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana located in Muncie will receive $25,000.

Muncie Fire department Sergeant Daniel Powell, a Toys for Tots representative, said he was called while he was working on Christmas Day about a family in need in Frankton. The family had lost almost everything in a Christmas eve fire. Normally, Toys For Tots distribution runs up to right before Christmas, but Powell collected information about the children and went to the distribution center in Muncie to make toy selections. Powell said, “I just couldn’t imagine losing everything, especially at this time of year.”

12 rural Indiana communities, including Lapel Indiana, will share more than $8 million in federal grants to improve their water systems. The state distributes grants to rural communities to help them with projects such as infrastructure improvement, public facilities and economic development.