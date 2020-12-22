Tuesday, 12/22/2020 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Embarrassed – That’s the word used by 6th District Congressman Greg Pence when we asked him yesterday, why the Federal government didn’t get the COVID relief bill done sooner… He outlined many of the provisions – hear that interview on the Local News Page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/6th-dist-congressman-greg-pence-dec21

After 40 seasons, Jimmie Howell has called it a coaching career. The legendary Lapel boys basketball coach has retired four games into the 2020-21 season, Bulldogs athletic director Bill Chase confirmed to Herald Bulletin Sports.

Another COVID casualty – 625 TapHouse is closing temporarily, according to an email. The note said they “hope to reopen sometime in 2021 under better circumstances.”

People ages 75 and up and front-line essential workers will be next in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines, according to recommendations from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee. On Sunday, the committee voted in favor of the recommendations, which will go on to the CDC for final approval. Health care workers and nursing home residents are first in line to receive the vaccine per CDC recommendations.

Criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography have been filed against Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner. Following an investigation by the Indiana State Police and FBI, the Madison County Prosecutor’s office filed the Level 6 felony charges against Sumner. A warrant was issued for Sumner’s arrest Monday. He could not be reached for comment by the Herald Bulletin. Sumner, can continue to serve on the council until the court case is resolved. If Sumner is convicted of a felony charge he would be ineligible to continue serving.

The 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony Saturday in the South Atrium of the Indiana Statehouse. Each new trooper was then presented their badge and official identification by Superintendent Carter. The graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training which totaled nearly 1,200 hours. But with the reality of COVID, this journey has taken 37 weeks.