We now know the name of a man who was stabbed and then died of his injuries this past weekend. Police say 24 year old Peter McIntyre III was found at a home at 1700 S. Biltmore Ave. shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No arrests announced but police do say they have talked to a person of interest in the case.