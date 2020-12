The Delaware County Highway Superintendent Robert Jessee is out of a job after a conflict over budgeting decisions made by the department head. According to the Star Press, nine positions were defunded by Jessee this fall, resulting in three county employees having to wait until Jan. 4 to find out if they will still have their jobs. The rest of the jobs affected were held by people who retired or found other work. Delaware County Commissioners made the decision to fire Jessee.