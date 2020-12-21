Groups Help Pull Together Christmas Wish Lists For Local Kids

Kids who go to seven different day care centers in Muncie had wish lists full of items they would like for Christmas. Members of the Muncie Delaware County Black Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Black Expo Muncie Chapter, Muncie Branch NAACP, and Forward Vision got together to fill those lists for the children. Daycare recipients included: Precious Hearts Development Center, Wee Walkers Child Care Center, Little Gem’s Daycare, Matties Little Bee’s Child Care, Miss Dora’s Home Daycare, The Kids Coloring Box (The Kid’s Coloring Box Too) and Destiny Christian Academy.