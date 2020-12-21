Special Night In The Skies

When Jupiter and Saturn appear close together in the night sky on December 21, their combined light might be what the Bible’s nativity story in the Gospel of Matthew called the Star of Bethlehem, according to faculty and staff at Ball State’s Charles W. Brown Planetarium. As the planetarium is closed this holiday season due to COVID-19, you can view its “Christmas Star” planetarium program; a 360 degree video, meaning as the video plays, you can hold your mouse down to explore and move around the screen virtually.