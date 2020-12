ecoREHAB is partnering with Eastern Indiana Works and Ball State University to provide training in the basic skills needed for a career in the construction industry. This FREE sixteen week program will be a combination of classroom and onsite training focused on carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, and plumbing. Sessions will also be presented on proper workplace behavior and interview skills. The scheduled start date is January 19, 2021 and will take place in Muncie.