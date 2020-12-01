Tuesday, 12/1/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Today is Giving Tuesday, and there are so many requests and offers in the interest of Charities, we suggest you search for your favorite organization, and give generously. We’ve heard from Hillcroft Service, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Boys and Girls Club, and many others.

Three Muncie police officers facing federal criminal charges over allegations of excessive force have won a seven-month delay in their case. Among the three includes Chase Winkle, son of the former Muncie Police Chief appointed by Dennis Tyler – who is awaiting his own trial date for charges for his own alleged offense. The Feb. 22 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis for the former cops has been delayed due to concerns related to COVID-19 — and rescheduled the three officers’ trial for Sept. 21.

Muncie City Council’s Land and Traffic Committee will have a meeting today, at 6 p.m. in the city hall auditorium, and livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page, about comments regarding the YMCA proposal of using Tuhey Park property for a new facility. Questions and comments from members of the public who are for or against the project can be emailed to district2@cityofmuncie.com.

With the season’s first snow, the Indianapolis State Police are asking you to take a little extra time this morning. We will likely have larger snow events, but the first ones of the year are always notable – and sometimes extra tricky.

Last week, State Rep. Christy Stutzman stunned Hoosiers she represents in northern Indiana by announcing her decision to step down from her seat in the Indiana House, only weeks after having been re-elected. Stutzman said her business, had been doing somewhat well despite the pandemic but when the State rolled things back and took a more targeted approach on restrictions based on how bad the spread is in each particular county, she felt Gov. Holcomb overstepped his executive authority and that lawmakers need to be included in the decision-making process from here on out.

Second Harvest Food Bank remind you that most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule for Tailgate food distributions, and will also be affected by holiday closures, so please be sure to double check schedules while they move to a new rotation. Grant County today 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall. Jay County Wednesday 10:00 AM at the Fairgrounds. Delaware County Thursday 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall.