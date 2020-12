The Hoosier Environmental Council, Keep Delaware County Clean, League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County and local concerned citizens are partnering to host a free online public workshop for people concerned about the impacts of factory farms. The workshop, which focuses on education, action, and expanding the emerging local and statewide movement for a more sustainable food production system, will take place online on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.