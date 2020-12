The recent live racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino produced strong betting numbers, with wagering handle up more than 35% from last year. According to the Herald Bulletin, total handle for all of 2020 was $71 million, up 35.5% as compared with the same 105 like days plus the first six days of the 2019 meet. This year’s average daily handle was $639,346 for 111 days of racing.